Benedikt Pichler shot Holstein Kiel to a 1-1 draw at VFL Osnabrück in the 2nd German Bundesliga on Saturday. The 26-year-old Austrian was substituted in the 58th minute and scored in the third minute of stoppage time.

The Kielers are still fourth, at least for the time being. Schalke 04 won 2-1 in a duel between two traditional clubs at 1. FC Nürnberg, while Kaiserslautern lost 2-0 in a match between table neighbors Fürth.

