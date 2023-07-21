Pickleball: The Rising Trend of Playing Tennis with a Table Tennis Racket on the Badminton Court

Hangzhou, China – A new and unique sport has taken Hangzhou by storm this summer as locals flock to the badminton courts to play tennis with table tennis rackets. This “Three Unlike” sport, known as pickleball, has gained popularity across the ocean and even caught the attention of tech billionaire Bill Gates.

The story of pickleball in Hangzhou revolves around three men from different age groups and backgrounds. Zhu Zhengjie, an urban planner born in the 2000s, stumbled upon pickleball on social media and decided to give it a try. However, he couldn’t find a suitable venue or equipment. Determined to make it happen, Zhu decided to take matters into his own hands and turn pickleball into a project.

Zhu’s search for a venue led him to Huang Chunzhi, the owner of a tennis hall in Hangzhou. Huang, born in the 1990s and working as a tennis coach, was intrigued by Zhu’s idea and agreed to provide his tennis court for pickleball games. Another player in the mix was Huang Wei, an overseas returnee medicinal chemistry expert born in the 1960s. Having played pickleball in the United States, Huang Wei wanted to introduce the sport to China.

In May, the three like-minded individuals met up and organized the first Hangzhou Pickleball National Open in June. The tournament attracted young participants, including a group of outdoor trendy young people organized by a product manager named Kelly. The pickleball craze quickly spread throughout Hangzhou, with people of all ages and backgrounds joining in on the fun.

Pickleball can be described as a “three different” ball game. Played on a double badminton court, players use large rectangular table tennis rackets to hit a plastic tennis ball with holes. The game combines elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, creating a sport with a low threshold and fewer restrictions.

One of the reasons pickleball has gained popularity is its accessibility to novices. Unlike tennis or badminton, pickleball can be played with minimal training and physical exertion. As long as one has a basic foundation in table tennis, badminton, or tennis, they can easily pick up pickleball and enjoy the thrill of the game.

Pickleball’s rise in popularity is not limited to Hangzhou. The sport has gained traction across the globe, with influential figures like Bill Gates and the Kardashians sharing their enjoyment of the game on social media. In China, young people have embraced pickleball, incorporating colorful rackets and trendy outfits into their games.

The social aspect of pickleball also contributes to its appeal. Players can compete in pairs or against each other, standing in front of the net and hitting the ball continuously. The close proximity and social nature of the game make it a favorite among those looking for a fun and interactive sport.

As the popularity of pickleball continues to grow, more and more people are discovering the joy and benefits of this unique sport. With its accessible entry point, friendly atmosphere, and vibrant community, pickleball is set to make a lasting impact in the sports world. Whether it’s a young urban planner, a tennis coach, or a medicinal chemistry expert, pickleball brings people together and creates a shared love for the game.

