Pidcock and Stiggerová won the short track in Nové Město, Čábelická was 19th.

Favored Pidcock, who finished second in the short track at the Vysočina Arena last year, but then won the race in the Olympic cross country discipline, managed an excellent final spurt after 11 laps and left behind the New Zealander Samuel Gaz and the German Luc Schwarzbauer, who defended the championship from last year. Swiss great Nino Schurter finished fifth.

Sick Cink was sparing himself with regard to Sunday’s cross country race. “Today I woke up with an illness and unfortunately my condition does not allow me to stand at the start of today’s short track. I am very sorry, if it had been a little bit better, we would have decided differently with the team, but currently we see the best solution to save the remaining strength for Sunday main race. I appreciate your support. Hope to see you on Sunday,” he explained his absence on social media.

The women’s race lasted nine laps and was also decided at the very end, when a group of five left, in which, in addition to Stigger’s favorite, Evie Richards from Great Britain, Pauline Ferrandová-Prévotová from France and the Swiss pair Sina Freiová with Alessandra Kellerová. Stiggerová had the most strength in the finish, who won before Kellerová and Freiová.

Čábelická, who was the only Czech competitor in the starting field, finished nineteenth with a loss of 18 seconds to the winner.