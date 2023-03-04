Alpe d’Huez winner Thomas Pidcock has won the difficult Strade Bianche gravel race for the first time. The British mountain bike Olympic champion clinched victory on Saturday after 184 kilometers single-handedly on the Piazza del Campo in Siena ahead of Frenchman Valentin Madouas and Belgian Tiesj Benoot.

IMAGO/LaPresse



Pidcock had dropped a good 50 kilometers from the finish and could not be caught on the white gravel roads through Tuscany. The final ascent to Siena, with inclines of up to 16 percent, turned into a triumphant ride.

The women’s race was spectacular because of a horse galloping on the track. The animal ran 15 kilometers from the finish between leader Kristen Faulkner and pursuer Demi Vollering on the road. After a few hundred meters, the horse fell in a left turn and did not get back on the track. In Siena, Vollering prevailed in the sprint ahead of her teammate Lotte Kopecky.