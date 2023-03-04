Home Sports Pidcock wins gravel race Strade Bianche
Sports

Pidcock wins gravel race Strade Bianche

by admin
Pidcock wins gravel race Strade Bianche

Alpe d’Huez winner Thomas Pidcock has won the difficult Strade Bianche gravel race for the first time. The British mountain bike Olympic champion clinched victory on Saturday after 184 kilometers single-handedly on the Piazza del Campo in Siena ahead of Frenchman Valentin Madouas and Belgian Tiesj Benoot.

IMAGO/LaPresse

Pidcock had dropped a good 50 kilometers from the finish and could not be caught on the white gravel roads through Tuscany. The final ascent to Siena, with inclines of up to 16 percent, turned into a triumphant ride.

The women’s race was spectacular because of a horse galloping on the track. The animal ran 15 kilometers from the finish between leader Kristen Faulkner and pursuer Demi Vollering on the road. After a few hundred meters, the horse fell in a left turn and did not get back on the track. In Siena, Vollering prevailed in the sprint ahead of her teammate Lotte Kopecky.

See also  Video Euroleague, Virtus Bologna-Fenerbahce 92-88: highlights - Video Gazzetta.it

You may also like

Turris-Potenza: a salvation that does not defy fate

Formula 1 2023: what to expect? — Sportellate.it

Max Verstappen on pole position in the Bahrain...

Take a walk | Basics to get started

Pilsen drew with Olomouc and remained in second...

Virtus Segafredo Bologna – Bertram Yachts Tortona |...

Fiorentina Milan on TV and streaming: where to...

Blackstone defaults on a 531 million bond backed...

Anaïs Chevalier-Bouchet finishes once again on the pursuit...

NBA Market: All free agents still available

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy