The Niccolò Cusano PIELLE LIVORNO University is pleased to announce that it has signed a collaboration agreement until the end of the 2022/203 season with Lorenzo D’Ercole, 193 cm and 90 kg point guard.

Born in Pistoia on 11 February 1988, Lorenzo grew up in the youth sector of Montecatini with whose jersey he made his debut in Legadue; in 2005 the move to Mens Sana Siena, one of the best formations on the national basketball scene. In 2006/07 he was part of the roster that won the Scudetto, also making his international debut by playing four matches in the Uleb Cup (now Eurocup).

The following year he moved to Livorno, in Legadue, contributing to the salvation obtained by the Labronici, before returning to Serie A with Snaidero Udine. In 2009/10 he wore the Siena jersey again and won the treble (Scudetto, Coppa Italia, Supercoppa Italiana), also making his debut in the Euroleague.

In the following two years D’Ercole plays for Vanoli Cremona, before an important three years in the Virtus Roma shirt: in his first year in the capital he reaches the Scudetto final, lost 4-1 against Mens Sana Siena, while in the following seasons he hits semi-final and becomes team captain.

From 2015 to 2017 he was part of the Sassari roster, while in the following two years he took the field with the Avellino tank top, hitting the FIBA ​​Europe Cup final lost against Reyer Venezia. In 2018/19 he returned home to Pistoia before signing – in the summer of 2020 – a contract with Umana Reyer Venezia.

In the national team he plays all the youth teams (U16, U18 and U20) winning the bronze medal at Eurobasket Under 20 in 2007. Luigi Datome, Daniel Hackett and Pietro Aradori also played in that team.

Last seasons at Bertram Yachts Derthona (promotion from A2 to A) and Stella Azzurra Rome.

D’Ercole will wear tank top number 22 and will be available to coach Marco Cardani from Sunday’s next match against Varese.