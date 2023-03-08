Head – tail of the championship and already at the end of the first quarter you can imagine how it can end, in fact the hosts immediately take off and then manage the match to their liking, practically never getting into trouble and constantly keeping a furrow in front of the opponents.

It may be that the game is not exactly one of those on the cartel, but on this day the sports hall is less crowded than usual, even if what is a pleasant habit catches the eye, i.e. the transversal nature of the audience present: on the steps notice a bit of everything, from the rowdy children who follow the choirs to someone a little more elderly who doesn’t hesitate to support the team up to the female universe which is a part that you just can’t ignore.

Nice climate inside the arena, very relaxed, almost familiar, the ultras are found in the Curva Sud as usual but even in this sector some unusual gaps in the upper part are visible. Despite some absences, the cheering, as I’ve come to appreciate, largely follows the progress of the match, so in this match where Pielle made a single bite of her opponent, the cheering from the arena was almost continuous with some nice peak when the historic and most popular choirs inevitably started. The top, when the city rivals with whom a derby will be played in the near future have been named, which it is hoped will be exciting, fun and perpetually in the balance like the last game that saw a higher category audience.

On the wings of enthusiasm, with the match now virtually over, the public paid homage to all the team’s players with personalized chants, a finale that set the stands ablaze and strengthened that fan-team bond that seems decidedly solid.

Valerio Poli