Pielle Livorno-Mestre, play off match 3: A hand to continue the journey

With Mestre ahead by two games, for Pielle it started from inside or outside. If he wins, he retains the possibility of continuing the race in the playoffs to try to overturn them, vice versa, in the event of a defeat, the season would thus end.

Relaxed atmosphere between the two supporters who are on good terms, the bulk of the Venetians arrive in Tuscany aboard private cars and some mini buses. They compact in the parking lot dedicated to them, immediately showing a beautiful red spot which will then move verbatim inside.

Meanwhile, the building begins to come alive, there is not the hoped-for sell-out but in any case two thousand souls in an enclosed environment have their own undoubted potential. Some special effects at the entrance of the players confirm how much the game is particularly felt. Plays of light and surrounding smoke accompany the protagonists on the parquet and of course the stands also ignite with the first choirs that rise without too many problems. The entry of the players onto the pitch has always and everywhere been a deeply felt moment for the fans, who want to show their closeness to the protagonists.

The guests gather behind the “Curva Nord Mestre” banner, showing themselves to be very colorful right from the start with some beautiful flags and a couple of flag poles that are also shown during the meeting. A few dozen more relaxed fans are positioned on the sides of the main group, rarely get involved in the events, limiting themselves to applauding this or that athletic gesture or the players during the match. The cheering of the menstrini is not bad at all, they are well organized with a megaphone and ultimately, the moments of absolute silence are very few, even if in some situations, given the numbers, it is still difficult to be heard in a rather warm environment.

The home Curva Sud, on the other hand, welcomes the teams on the pitch with a choreography that is as simple as it is spot on: many flags are waved on the bleachers and the sector-covering flag that accompanies the home matches descends. Beyond the curve, the other sectors are also colored with some rather dated banners that still fully perform their function. Lots of color in a building that will show its flags even during the match, the environment is quite full given that the match starts under the best auspices for a Pielle who seems able to overturn the outcome of the previous matches. So much euphoria is transformed into so many choirs that the South intones, the singing contribution is continuous with some inevitable peaks in conjunction with the great plays of the quintet on the pitch.

The end of the match is heart-pounding with the two teams traveling point to point and with the tension that inevitably rises in both fans. In the end, the landlords win the day for just one basket. Inevitable the invasion on the parquet and the celebrations between fans and players that last for a few minutes. We go to game 4 which will be played on Monday, when the patron saint of the city, Santa Giulia, will be celebrated in Livorno: it is to be believed that there are those who hope to continue the celebrations until late in the evening and that the Patron Saint can a benevolent hand on the fate of his city’s team.

Valerio Poli