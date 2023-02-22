My feeling with basketball shows no sign of increasing, but I can see first-hand the good atmosphere that reigns in the arena. A truly varied and transversal audience that supports the team and often launches itself into offending the race director and his collaborators without hesitation. Let’s also say that the building, at least in Livorno, sees the presence of many families because the ticket is within everyone’s reach. Today perhaps more than ever, the economic aspect is a main factor for choosing whether or not to be present at an event and to see that with ten euros you spend a couple of hours in a heated, clean and welcoming structure to enjoy a basketball game, maybe not of the highest level but still enjoyable: it’s no small matter. I dutifully connect to the fact that our football stadiums are often much less crowded than in the past: the usual connoisseurs and specialists in the field obviously point to the ultras and violence as the main factor that keeps families away from Italian stadiums. Perhaps they should take the trouble to present themselves at the box office, go through the process of passing cards and identity documents, passing a turnstile and finally being guided by a steward to an assigned seat, all at a price that is anything but cheap. So welcome to the basketball arena where you enter with a simple ticket bought at the box office and then you sit where you want and if you want to stand, no problem, there’s no one who invites you to behave in this or that way. A much softer environment than a football stadium, an environment that gives you the opportunity to have a minimum of movement, then Livorno has a certain basketball culture and this aspect can be seen in the crowds.

Non-signposted match, we are far from the presence of the recent derby but this is inevitable, the fact remains that the structure has few empty seats with the Curva Sud taking the lion’s share and encouraging the team already in the pre-match, when the players enter the parquet for the warming ritual. Pielle is first in the standings, albeit in cohabitation, so the enthusiasm is quite high and the promotion dream is tangible, the road is certainly still long but until the end there is the hope of being able to play one’s cards.

I Rebels they are the engine of blue-and-white cheering supported by Piellini Band which is noted for the many flags waved in its segment. Color is not lacking, as often happens now, the start of hostilities sees the big flag lowered in the Curva Sud, then the flags and the voice become the protagonists of the evening. The incitement diligently follows the progress of the match, the start of the match sees the guests on the shields and the arena struggles to ignite, after the disastrous first quarter, both in the stands and on the parquet the music changes completely, up to the bedlam at the end of the game where the whole building supports the team without brakes.

Pielle wins the game quite easily, continues her ride and the public can’t help but appreciate her efforts. In the end, the embrace with the team is more real than symbolic with more than one person going all the way into the parquet.

Valerio Poli