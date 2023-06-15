Pier Silvio Berlusconi, the speech to the Mediaset employees who waited for him at the headquarters after the funeral

Cologno Monzese – Pier Silvio Berlusconi, Silvio Berlusconi’s second son, turns again to Mediaset employees after the letter sent the day after his father’s disappearance. He did it, this time, directly, with a talk inside Studio 20 of Cologno Monzese, where the whole team waited for him at the end of the state funeral held in the Cathedral.

Pier Silvio Berlusconi at his father’s funeral in the Duomo

The workers made the CEO of the company founded by the father a surprise, staying over the end of the working day, to wait for him to return from the last farewell to the former prime minister. They came from Pier Silvio words of appreciation but also of chargein a necessarily difficult moment, given the disappearance of the first point of reference for Mfe-Mediaset.

Pier Silvio’s speech

“All the people who loved him felt touched in some way by his generosity and greatness – said Pier Silvio – Starting tomorrow, however, we click and we go back to being a lively company, full of energy and strength, as it was all his life”. According to his son, this is the best way to pay homage to Silvio Berlusconi, continuing on the path he has traced over the years.

Among others, Gerry Scotti was also present. “Starting tomorrow we will go back to being what we have always been”, added the second son of the former prime minister in the impromptu speech. “He will always, always, always remain in our hearts. We will continue to do our job. We are and will always be a proof of freedom”.