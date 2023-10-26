Home » Piero Bucchi: We have to work and grow
Piero Bucchi: We have to work and grow

Piero Bucchi: We have to work and grow

The words of Ousmane Diop: “We tried to play a good match, up to a certain point we succeeded, then we relaxed a bit but these are things you can’t afford. We will learn from these defeats, tomorrow we will return to the gym and try to work better and better. ”

Coach Piero Bucchi: “We played 25-26 good minutes, I agree with Ousmane, we have to learn from the last minutes of this match. Unfortunately they found the three-point shot that put them past, at that moment we had Whittaker on the floor and we played 4 against 5. In the next play we built a good shot but he didn’t go in. We have to work and grow.

Bucchi: “I think the team started well, we have to learn to give continuity in the 40 minutes, the only thing is to continue working, we have to start again from the 25 minutes we played well to improve. We have to bring positive things to our side, especially on loose balls and turn them into our advantage.”

Diop: “This match will give us more energy, Athens is a very strong team, we had to bring home the victory but we won’t give up, we will come back stronger, this competition doesn’t wait for you, next time we have to try to improve further. “

