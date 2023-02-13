He suspended himself Piero SandulliVice-President of the Second Section of the Guarantee College at Coni. The decision was taken for reasons of expediency after some statements made by Sandulli himself regarding the case of the capital gains which involves the Juventus and which prompted the College of Guarantee itself to distance itself from him. It is probable that in any case Sandulli would not have been part of the panel called to judge the appeal of the Juventus club against the penalty of 15 points decided by the Court of Appeal of the Figca type of dispute that is usually dealt with by the Guarantee Board a United Sectionstherefore with the sole presence of the presidents.

Immediately after Sandulli’s utterances, the Board of Guarantee had written a note to underline that the declarations had “been made exclusively in a personal capacity” and that it was not a sort of anticipation of judgment. Interviewed by TuttosportSandulli – who had condemned Juventus in the past Calciopoli case – he said that “for some time, like several other colleagues, I have been arguing that the container of companies listed on the Stock Exchange it does not go well with sports clubs”.

He then added that he did not recognize one “unequal treatment” compared to the “different previous choices” on the cases of capital gains: “This conditionin fact, it comes accepted by the club when it enters the stock market. And indeed it has arrived at judgment current precisely on the basis ofConsob investigation, which led to the existence of unpublished facts compared to last April, when Juventus was acquitted”. And on the penalty imposed in the current championship he had concluded: “La sports justice it has the duty to move within limited terms”.