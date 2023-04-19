Pierre Ménès sentenced to two months suspended prison sentence for sexual assault and released in two other cases

Implicated for facts that occurred during his “reign” on the encrypted channel Canal +, the sports journalist Pierre Ménès, aged 59, was sentenced by the Paris Criminal Court, Wednesday April 19, to two months in prison suspended , For ” a part “ facts with which he was charged.

The court found him guilty of sexually assaulting a saleswoman in a Nike store in 2018. Mr. Ménès was however acquitted in two other cases for which he was prosecuted, concerning the accusations of a second saleswoman of a Nike store as well as those of a hostess at the Parc des Princes in November 2021.

The court ruled that « le contact initial » described by the saleswoman at the Champs-Elysées store was “corroborated by the videos. On the other hand, for the rest, the court considered that there was a substantial doubt and that he could not enter into a conviction., said the president. The magistrate has “points out” that it is “went to the minimum sentence”, and did not register Pierre Ménès in the automated judicial file of perpetrators of sexual or violent offenses (Fijais). He was sentenced to a “mandatory additional penalty of ineligibility of one year”.

Probable appel

“Pierre Ménès is relaxed at 90%, even 95% of the facts (…). I saw 60% of the journalists here (…) who, for the Parc des Princes, had already condemned it three feet underground, [or] he is released, cleared. On the part of Nike, 90% of the facts, he is relaxed “said his lawyer, Mr.e Arash Derambarsh. ” He is condemned (…) for hands, he would have touched the hands of the saleswoman, on the basis of a video which was deliberately destroyed by the public prosecutor (…) Of course, this is unacceptable because our client has never intentionally committed any sexual offense. » The defense said it was likely to appeal.

During the trial, on March 8, the prosecutor had requested an eight-month suspended prison sentence and a fine of 6,000 euros for “behaviours that are criminally reprehensible” and that “correspond to a kind of abuse of notoriety, of power”. During the trial, Mr. Ménès had vigorously contested any sexual assault, denouncing a “empty folder”. He filed a complaint for “violation of the secrecy of the investigation” and “slanderous denunciation”.

The former columnist of the “Canal Football Club” left the company on 1is July 2021, ending almost twelve years of collaboration, following a scandal linked to the broadcast of the documentary I’m a journalist, I’m not a slut. Charges stemming from this documentary are being investigated in Nanterre for sexual assault and sexual harassment.

