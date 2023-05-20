Pierre Mignoni, after the title of Toulon in Challenge: “We build with titles”

You got the meeting off to a strong start…
We wanted to start the match well, Glasgow is a very attacking team, our defense had to be in place, it was. We rather dominated the debates, we put them under pressure and we scored very quickly. At halftime, the players took charge. Even if we had a little difficulty at times, we were able to come back and finally not leave hope in Glasgow.
“There were concussions (Duncan Paia’aua, Dan Biggar, Gabin Villière), a knee injury for Baptiste (Serin)”
Several players were injured during the match. How did you manage these changes?
I can’t say yet exactly what happened to each other. There were concussions (Duncan Paia’aua, Dan Biggar, Gabin Villière), a knee injury for Baptiste (Serin). We hadn’t really planned for this scenario with these injuries, but my players remained calm, Basta (Mathieu Bastareaud) ended up in the middle, we weren’t worried either. It was important not to panic.
Will you be able to build around this title in the future?
Indeed, we build with titles. It was important that the band pay themselves, they deserve to pay themselves tonight. For the future, we have a lot of work, we will strive to rebalance our workforce. We will continue, work well, build well. This title is just the beginning. I am proud for this group. We were criticized a lot, certainly rightly, but this trophy is important, Toulon is the only French club to have won both European competitions. This group did. He marked the history of the club. This title means a lot. I hear that a title like that doesn’t count. It’s either that we forgot or that we never played. This one is a big start. »