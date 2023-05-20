Pierre Mignoni, after the title of Toulon in Challenge: “We build with titles”

Will you be able to build around this title in the future?

Indeed, we build with titles. It was important that the band pay themselves, they deserve to pay themselves tonight. For the future, we have a lot of work, we will strive to rebalance our workforce. We will continue, work well, build well. This title is just the beginning. I am proud for this group. We were criticized a lot, certainly rightly, but this trophy is important, Toulon is the only French club to have won both European competitions. This group did. He marked the history of the club. This title means a lot. I hear that a title like that doesn’t count. It’s either that we forgot or that we never played. This one is a big start. »