The athletes were lined up on the starting grid when the course setters, via radio, announced the unfeasibility of the high-altitude course. The first 1000 m d+ climb had been cancelled in advance, but the pouring rain, mixed with hail, the strong wind and the poor visibility did not guarantee the minimum safety conditions for athletes and volunteers.

Right decision and every single athlete and staff member took the news gladly and quickly returned to their apartments. As far as the race is concerned, the classification remains the one of the second stage with the Italians Michele Boscacci – Davide Magnini at the top of the overall ranking and the transalpine women Axelle Mollaret – Emily Harrop with the final victory already in their pockets. With one eye on the sky and one on the weather app everyone is eagerly awaiting Saturday morning.

Should the forecast be confirmed, a drop in temperatures could bring up to a metre of snow on the slopes of the French beaufortain. Stay Tuned…

