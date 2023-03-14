The first test was about 2500 metres of positive difference in height with five climbs and four foot sections. Right from the start, the two Italian teams of the CS Esercito took the lead with Davide Magnini – Michele Boscacci followed by Nadir Maguet – Matteo Eydallin.

Eydallin – Maguet took the lead to close the first stage in 2h25’40”. Second place for the pair Boscacci – Magnini 2h27’42”, while third came Jacquemoud – Equy in 2h28’06”. In the women’s field, the reigning world champions left not the slightest hope for their direct rivals. The locals Axelle Mollaret – Emily Harrop practically ran the race over the men, crossing the finish line in 2h54’33”.

In second place with excellent race performance were the transalpine sisters Léna and Candice Bonnel (3h05’52”). Very well the Italians Martina Valmassoi – Elena Nicolini, third in 3h12’47”.

After the first stage, the games will become more and more difficult due to the cumulative tiredness and the weather conditions that do not promise anything good. If for the second day they should not be particularly harsh, what worries athletes and organisers are the heavy rainfall expected in the French beaufortain during the stages on Friday and Saturday.

Click here for the photos by Maurizio Torri!