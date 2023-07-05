Home » Pierre Vincent named Women’s Bologna coach
Pierre Vincent named Women’s Bologna coach

New Italian experience for Pierre Vincent. The French technician, whose last freelance as a coach dates back to the 2021-2022 season with the women’s ASVEL, was appointed on Wednesday at the head of the women’s Virtus Bologna, in Italy.

Founded in 2019, as the women’s wing of Virtus Bologna, one of the most important men’s basketball teams in Europe, the women’s team has finished second in the last two editions of the LBF, the basketball league Italian professional.

“Here is the new coach of Virtus Segafredo Bologna Feminine! Welcome to Bologna, ”wrote the Italian club, on its Twitter account, to announce its arrival.

At 59, Pierre Vincent knows Italian basketball well, having already coached Schio, where he spent four years, for two Italian championship titles (2018, 2019). The former ASVEL coach also trained Bourges, and the Blue European champions (2009) and Olympic finalists (2012). Vincent was also the coach of ASVEL men, from 2011 to 2014.

