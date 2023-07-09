Pilgrimage to Walden Pond – SportOutdoor24

“I went into the woods because I wished to live deliberately, to face only the essential facts of life, and see if I could not learn what it had to teach, and not discover, when I came to die, that I had not lived.” If you recognize yourself in these words that Henry David Thoreau wrote in 1854 then you absolutely must make the pilgrimage to Walden Pond. In fact to do that you have to go to the US, because Walden Lake is located along Massachusetts Route 126 in Concord, about 20′ by car or train west of Boston. But precisely, if your trip includes a passage in New England it is really worth dedicating a day of relaxation, swimming and reading in the Walden Pond State Reservation.

On a pilgrimage to Walden Pond

Effectively Walden Pond is a relatively small pond (of 0.26 km2 in size) around which there is a path that requires no more than 1 hour of walking time in a very relaxed way. There is a small beach where you can sunbathe, there is brilliant blue water in which to dive and swim, camping or running is not allowed and dogs are also forbidden. In short a lake of glacial formation like there are many others in the area and also in Italy or in Europe, pleasant for a day of relaxation so much so that in the summer it is literally besieged. But Walden Pond has enormous symbolic and cultural value for those who love nature, the wilderness in some way and are passionate about the outdoors.

It was July 4, 1845 when Henry David Thoreau moved into the cabin built beside the shores of Walden Lakein the woods owned by his friend Ralph Waldo Emerson, keeping faith with decision to try to live as close to nature as possible. Even then as now, moving to the shores of the lake in a cabin was certainly not an adventure comparable to the desperate story of Into The Wild. Walden Pond and surrounding Walden Woods they had long been a favorite walking destination for Concord’s Transcendentalistsincluding Thoreau and Ralph Waldo Emerson.

Today we define Thoreau as a “philosopher-naturalist”, because they emerge from his thought and writings broad and deep interests in nature within which he was looking for one meaningful connection between the physical, symbolic and spiritual worlds through references to Eastern philosophy, Greek mythology, poetry, agriculture and science.

Despite the tone of a great heroic adventure that exudes from Vita Nei Boschi, Thoreau’s 2 years in the cabin on Walden Lake weren’t exactly a wild experience. After all, the town was a mile and a half away, had regular and daily human contact with the citizens of Concord and Fitchburg railroad workers, farmed the land (the famous bean field, a 2-acre half of land) and basically had almost all the comforts of the time.

And yet his observations and reflections on nature, his profound insights on how to live simpler and in deeper communication with naturehis vision of nature as the “tonic of the wild”, an antidote to the stresses of society and the advance of urbanization and industrialization have become first a classic of American literature and then the seed of many ideas about nature, wilderness and freedom which are still alive and fruitful today more than ever in Western society.

Walden – Life in the Woods decisively influenced the thinking and work of conservationists such as John Muir and Rachel Carson, to whom we owe the ideas about the superior and immanent value of nature as a good to be safeguarded. If today there are protected natural areas all over the world, we owe it to John Muir, whose activism was fundamental in preserving the Yosemite Valley and other wild areas, to whom we owe the birth of the Sierra Club, unanimously considered one of the most important organizations for nature conservation in the world, and to which we also owe the formation of modern environmental science.

Without Thoreau we wouldn’t even have today’s idea of ​​wilderness, which is even higher and deeper than those relating to the conservation and preservation of nature, because it excludes human intervention, except from a legislative point of view. To get an idea of ​​the depth of Thoreau’s thought on wild nature just think that the American Wilderness Act was signed by President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964110 years after Thoreau went to live in the cabin on Walden Pond.

Without all this we wouldn’t even have had stories like the tragic, fascinating and desperate one of Into the Wild or the inexplicable one of Christopher Knight, movements like those of the Off-Gridder or Thru-hiking, which were talked about for the first time in relation to the Appalachian Trail, a path of about 3100 kilometers born from the fusion of a multitude of minor paths, and established in 1968 by the American Congress together with the Pacific Crest Trail as primi national scenic trails, the first national scenic trails. If today there is the Sentiero Italia and many other long-distance paths and treks, we owe it to this one and, in some way, to Thoreau.

And then there is another good reason to make a pilgrimage to the site where Thoreau spent two years of his lifeand it is the substantial value of his too reflections on the nature of freedom. Just one year after the end of that experience in nature Thoreau gave the press Civil Disobedience (Civil Disobedience)an essay in which Thoreau openly condemned the choices of the US government, in particular the permission of slavery and the expansionist war against Mexico, theorized conscientious objection also through the refusal to pay taxes and began to give rise to the idea that it is admissible not to peacefully respect the laws when they go against conscience and human rights. Without Thoreau there would not have been even the first movements of protest and nonviolent resistance, Martin Luther King and Gandhi.

Getting to Walden Pond

Walden Pond is located in Concord, Massachusetts. Open every day all year round; times vary according to the season.

Walden Pond State Reserve is easily accessible by car from Boston. Parking is $30 for out-of-state plates, $8 for Massachusetts plates. Alternatively from Boston, you can take the MBTA suburban train (from North Station Fitchburg line) to the Concord stop, then walk towards the lake or take a cab or Uber to the pond. Admission to the reserve and visitor center is free.

