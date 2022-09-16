Original title: Pillar! France wins by 70 points when Gobert is on the court, but negative by 51 points

On September 16, 2022, Beijing time, the men’s basketball European Cup semi-finals will start today. Under the leadership of Rudy Gobert, the French men’s basketball team continued to “escape from death” and reached the semifinals.

In the 8-to-4 victory over Italy, Gobert scored 19 points, 14 rebounds and an efficiency value of +28, leading his team to the semifinals. Although there were not many doubts about Gobert at this year’s European Cup, in fact he is indeed the most important player in the French team. His defense is the backbone of the entire French system, without him France would have left the stage very early.

According to statistics, in this European Cup, when Gobert was present, the French team outscored their opponents by 70 points, and when Gobert was not present, the French team had a net loss of 51 points.

So far, Gobert is averaging 14.7 points, 10.9 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game.

According to the division and schedule, the semi-final matches are as follows (all Beijing time):

September 16th

23:15 Poland vs France

September 17th

02:30 Germany vs Spain

