Pilots fear for life and limb when it rains

Poor man behind: Sainz with spray curtain at the rear of the Ferrari Image: AP

Formula 1 drivers love the Eau Rouge at Spa – usually. In the rain that has been announced for the Grand Prix weekend, the passage can become a death trap. They do not have their fate in their own hands.

Fog, rain, spa weather: Formula 1 has hardly chosen a summer date for the Belgian Grand Prix this Sunday (3 p.m., in the FAZ live ticker for Formula 1 and on Sky) in the High Fens, when autumn sends its precursor . Racing drivers like to come to Spa for a big break on the longest race track on the calendar. They love the “fast” corners, the dash through the famous Eau Rouge dip at full throttle up to the Kemmel Straight.

“That’s fun,” says Nico Hülkenberg in the paddock on Thursday, “that’s another real corner, a challenge.” He smiles and with a small gesture under the table indicates what tax artists of stature need to do this. Preferably also a dry asphalt in the race. But Belgian meteorologists are also predicting heavy rain for Saturday afternoon’s sprint race. The prediction brings to mind grim images. “It must be ensured”, demands Frenchman Pierre Gasly (Alpine), “that such an accident does not happen again”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

