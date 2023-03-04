Home Sports Pilsen drew with Olomouc and remained in second place in the table
Sports

Pilsen drew with Olomouc and remained in second place in the table

by admin

In the 22nd round of the first league, Pilsen’s footballers only drew 1:1 with Olomouc, and in the spring part of the season they hesitated for the third time. The defending champions remained in second place in the incomplete table, one point behind Slavia, who have Sunday’s match in České Budějovice to spare. In a week, Prague hosts Viktoria in Eden. Today, Pavel Bucha put West Bohemia in the lead in the 63rd minute, Mojmír Chytil equalized after five minutes. The home team hit the post twice in the end.

See also  Alpine roller, show on the streets of Castion. Giacomel the best from Belluno

You may also like

Turris-Potenza: a salvation that does not defy fate

Formula 1 2023: what to expect? — Sportellate.it

Max Verstappen on pole position in the Bahrain...

Take a walk | Basics to get started

Virtus Segafredo Bologna – Bertram Yachts Tortona |...

Pidcock wins gravel race Strade Bianche

Fiorentina Milan on TV and streaming: where to...

Blackstone defaults on a 531 million bond backed...

Anaïs Chevalier-Bouchet finishes once again on the pursuit...

NBA Market: All free agents still available

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy