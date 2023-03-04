In the 22nd round of the first league, Pilsen’s footballers only drew 1:1 with Olomouc, and in the spring part of the season they hesitated for the third time. The defending champions remained in second place in the incomplete table, one point behind Slavia, who have Sunday’s match in České Budějovice to spare. In a week, Prague hosts Viktoria in Eden. Today, Pavel Bucha put West Bohemia in the lead in the 63rd minute, Mojmír Chytil equalized after five minutes. The home team hit the post twice in the end.

