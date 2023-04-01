11
They will compete against Zubrí or Prague’s Dukla for participation in the final. In their quarter-final series, the Zubří handball players lead 2:1 after today, following on from the previous win in Prague and winning the third match on their home court 30:25.
One win separates the championship team Karvina, which is playing its third match in Jičín today, and Lovosica from progressing. The North Bohemians will try to decide on the board of Frýdek-Místek.
|Quarter-finals of the men’s handball extra league play-offs – 3rd matches
|KP Brno – Talent team of the Pilsen region 27:34 (17:17)
|Most goals: Kocich 7, Zahradníček 5, Sekulić and Kukulovski 3 each – Douda 8/3, Kosteski 6, Nejdl 5, Režnický 5/1. Final state of the series: 0:3.
|Zubří – Dukla Prague 30:25 (17:11)
|Most goals: Mořkovský 8, Mičkal 7/5, Havran 5 – Šůstek 8/2, Dokoupil 7, F. Březina 4. Series status: 2:1.
|20:00 Frýdek-Místek – Losovice
|20:15 Jičín – Karviná
