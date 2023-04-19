Pilsen handball players will play for the title for the eighth time in a row

9
The winner of the regular season from Pilsen led almost the entire game, the first half was won by coach Petr Stochl’s wards 22:18. After the change of sides, their lead increased to nine goals, the home team only corrected the score in the end.
Pilsen have eight domestic titles to their credit, since the 2014/15 season they have never missed a final. They succeeded four times, Dukla was happy once and Karviná twice.
|Men’s handball extra league playoff semi-finals:
|Zubří – Talent team of the Pilsen region 32:38 (18:22)
|Most goals: Mořkovský 13/4, Mičkal 8, Šišák 3 – Douda 11/4, Bláha 7, Režnický 5. Final state of the series: 1:3.
|19:00 Karviná – Lovosice.