Pilsen handball players won the regular part of the extra league. In the final 26th round, the defending champions won in Kopřivnice 30:27 and returned to the top of the table by one point ahead of Lovosice, who had already beaten Dukla in the week. The third defeat in the last four games cost the Kopřivnice team a place in the playoffs. On the other hand, Zubří, KP Brno and Jičín ensured their participation in the elimination phase thanks to their wins in the last round.

