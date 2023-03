They certainly didn’t want to go into the preliminary round of the playoffs in such a state of mind. Pilsen hockey players have been waiting for a three-point win since January 13. They lost nine games in a row and fell to 12th place in the extra league table. In the preliminary round, they will meet Liberec, which is on a roll, having won nine times in a row. However, the West Bohemians recognize the exact opposite role than in previous years. This time they have nothing to lose.

