The draw of the 2nd preliminary round of the Conference League has already assigned opponents to both Czech representatives in the competition. Viktoria Plzeň will try to confirm the role of the clear favorite in the confrontation with FC Drita of Kosovo. In their return to the European Cups after 36 years, Bohemians Prague will fight the Norwegian sovereign Bodö/Glimt, who have not lost a single league match since October 2022, for advancement to the next phase of the preliminary rounds.

