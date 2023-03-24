One explosive topic next to another. Clubs’ problems with the ice surface, who will advance to the quarter-finals, why the coaches in Pilsen were recalled after the 2nd round, as well as how far along the West Bohemians’ negotiations are with a partner who is interested in joining Pilsen for property. Tomáš Vlasák, a former hockey player, three-time world champion and now sports manager of Pilsen, talked about all this in the hockey program Příklep. The issue was also discussed when players sign a contract with competitors in advance and do not notify their club. “The guys who did it here are not bad. They were probably just afraid, that generation is different,” says Vlasák.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

