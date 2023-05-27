Home » Pilsen without a title? It’s not a disappointment, says the former representative. The club is looking for a coach
Pilsen without a title? It’s not a disappointment, says the former representative. The club is looking for a coach

While Viktoria Pilsen sensationally won the championship last year and left the Prague teams Sparta and Slavia behind, the end of this season did not go well for the team from the west of Bohemia. In the end, Pilsen have to accept the final third place, which means qualification for the European Conference League. “I wouldn’t call it a disappointment. Pilsen was more affected by the pressure and onslaught,” thinks Jan Rajnoch, a former national team defender, in the Přímák program. The coaching question was also addressed. Experienced pilot Michal Bílek is leaving the club after the season.

