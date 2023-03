In the 23rd league round, the Slavia footballers beat Plzeň 2:1 at home in a direct fight for first place in the table. The defending champion from West Bohemia took the lead in Eden from the 16th minute after Tomáš Choré’s goal, but after the change of sides, the Prague team turned the situation around. In the 50th minute, Peter Olayinka equalized, and in the 76th minute, substitute Ondřej Lingr decided in his 150th start in the top competition.

