Pilsen’s problem: missing Staňko’s miraculous interventions. Bulldog, who had his flies, the coach remembers

Horješ feels that Staňko’s engagement in Pilsen has suited him. He also sees credit for his growth in the excellent work of Matúš Kozáčik, goalkeeper coach in Victoria. “He has an incredible share in the success of the championship season. He picked up the matches, we also experienced it firsthand with Dynamo. He performed fantastic interventions,” says Horejš in praise of his former charge.

When Plzeň struggled in the spring of last year’s Fortuna League, both in terms of play and results, the fans noticed that Staněk was scoring unlucky and sometimes stupid goals. However, he praises Viktorie’s goalie above. “He was still in form, but you could see the goals conceded. He couldn’t keep his form. In order to win and not concede goals, the team must help you,” believes the coach, who is now out of a job.

PRIMÁK with football coach David Horejš Video: Sport.cz

When Horejš was the coach of České Budějovice, he had a great goalkeeping duo of Spartan trainees Jindřich Staněk and Vojtěch Vorel in his team. The moderator of Přímák Aleš Svoboda from O2 TV was interested in how it was to work with Staňek. The coach starts laughing at first. “Each of the pair was different. Vojta Vorel is calm, Jindra Staněk is a bulldog who gets into everything. It’s great, but it also had some flies. But I won’t let him get away with it anyway, he’s great at the party,” says the coach.

Pilsen’s productivity, is it a manifestation of deeper discomfort? Contribution from the program PřímákVideo: Sport.cz

You can see what else was heard in the Přímák show with coach David Horejš in the video.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

