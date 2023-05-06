Pilsen’s second goal was said to be from offside. But it is too late to solve it, Petržela said

“We were under a lot of pressure in the first half, fortunately we survived it without scoring a goal. We always managed to equalize after the break, we are happy with the point. A scored goal helps everyone, Vechy really needed it. He accomplished the task, so praise,” said the 39-year-old Petržela, once an important member of Victoria’s golden era.

“Vechy is a young player. He is more likely to jump into matches as a substitute, he must gain experience. But it’s great that he scored a goal,” added coach Martin Svědík, who didn’t like the opening half hour at all. “It was weak on our side going up, and we gave the opponent three great chances with mistakes. We were then paralyzed by a goal from Lukáš Hejda at the end of the second half. I must say that the substitute players helped us. I am satisfied that we equalized twice, that we have a point. But I cannot be satisfied with certain passages,” noted Svědík.

He had in mind not only the opening thirty minutes, but also the unmanaged standard situations, from which the home team Hejda and Rafia Durosimni struck. The 20-year-old Nigerian made the breakthrough after two minutes on the pitch. According to the Moravians, it was apparently offside.

"They say he was offside. But it's too late to deal with it, you can't do anything about it. We should have just kept an eye on the standard," Petržela said. VAR was present at the match and did not evaluate the situation as offside. According to television footage, Durosimni was on the same level as the penultimate player of Slovácko.