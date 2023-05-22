Pilsen’s turn for the title was led by the farewell Nejdl: I was already shuffling my feet, but a stone fell from my heart

The home team was on a high after two victories, but the start was not successful and they lost by 8:13. “Our finishing and defense failed, but I still believed that we would improve,” explained goalkeeper Filip Herajt, the second of Pilsen’s heroes. The rise of the West Bohemians came very quickly, as even before halftime Talent had scored seven goals in a row and turned the score around. “We created lead and guarded him superbly,” praised the 27-year-old goalkeeper.

When Plzeň was struggling offensively, the productive Nejdl took it upon himself. “I put everything into it. I’m already shuffling my feet. I put on a scarf and I immediately feel it in my throat,” grinned Nejdl, who is transferring to the Polish Kalisz. “I am extremely happy that I can say goodbye like this. A huge stone fell from my heart, it must have been heard,” he smiled.

In the Polish league, he will also meet his teammate from Pilsen, Daniel Režnický. “He will be playing in the next city, so we have a derby waiting for us. So I told him that we are rejoicing together today for the last time,” Nejdl pointed out and went to enjoy the celebrations with the Pilsen hall filled to the last seat. “It’s great that so many people come. In addition, when we clap after the wins, I get rid of the clinging nicely and I don’t have to nor wash your hands and waste massage cream,” joked Nejdl.

Talent and Baník met in the final of the handball extra league for the fifth time in a row. However, not one of them has managed to turn the score from 0:2 to 3:2 per match. “Such a turnaround is even sweeter than winning outright. Luck was not on our side at first. But from the second half of the second match, we overcame Karvina,” claimed goalkeeper Herajt. See also Scattered considerations after Roma-Empoli (2-0)

Photo: Miroslav Chaloupka, CTK The talent team of the Pilsen region became the champion of the handball extra league.

Slezáné failed to convert even one of the three match points. “Emotions are strong, I’m disappointed. I have to congratulate Pilsen for this turn, it was better,” praised the Karvina captain Jan Užek. Baník was plagued by injuries to the props. Dominik Solák could not start in the decisive duel, as he broke his collarbone in the fourth duel after a foul by the opponent.