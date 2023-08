Jessica Pilz qualified for lead climbing at the World Climbing Championships in Bern (1st to 12th August). The 26-year-old qualified seventh on Wednesday for the semifinals on Sunday. Mattea Pötzi also made it into the semi-finals on 23rd place. The best of the qualification were the favorite Janja Garnbret from Slovenia and the Japanese Ai Mori.

Read more …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook