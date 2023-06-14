Pilz missed the Boulder finals in Innsbruck

Jessica Pilz missed the final of the top six in bouldering at the home world cup in Innsbruck. The 26-year-old had to settle for eleventh place in the semifinals of the last Bouldering World Cup of the season on Wednesday evening. The Lower Austrian was the only Austrian to qualify for the semifinals of the top 20. On Saturday, the seventh at the Olympics will start in her parade discipline lead.

picturedesk.com/EXPA/Erich Spiess



“I’m quite happy with eleventh place and got everything out of it,” said Pilz on ORF. “I’m looking forward to the lead, that’s my favorite discipline. That’s when I feel most comfortable in training and in competitions. Now I will regenerate and see that the skin grows back.”

On Thursday, the men around local hero Jakob Schubert will get involved with the bouldering qualification (9:00 a.m.). Semi-finals and finals will take place on Friday. At the weekend, the lead competitions are on the program in the open-air arena on the grounds of the Innsbruck climbing center. You can see the finals of the competitions live on ORF Sport +.