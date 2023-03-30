“Ping” was brilliant and won the championship——A record of the gold medal in the table tennis competition of the 11th Zhejiang Paralympic Games



Recently, the table tennis competition of the 11th Zhejiang Paralympic Games, jointly organized by the Zhejiang Disabled Persons’ Federation and the Zhejiang Provincial Sports Bureau and undertaken by the Zhejiang Provincial Disabled Persons Sports Association, was held in the Zhejiang Provincial Disabled Persons Sports Training and Guidance Center. It is the largest, highest-level and most influential sports event for the disabled in the province. Athletes from Jiaxing won the gold medal in the Special Olympics table tennis competition over the age of 16 in the 11th Zhejiang Paralympic Games, which is also the first gold medal won by an athlete from Jiaxing in this event.

Before the competition, with the strong support of Jiaxing Municipal Bureau of Education and Jiaxing Disabled Persons’ Federation, the school organized pre-competition training. The teachers of the sports group formulated a special training plan and carried out professional and systematic daily training. At the pre-competition mobilization meeting, Wang Weiqiang, secretary of the school’s party branch and principal, pointed out that participating in the Provincial Paralympic Games is of great significance, and we must take it seriously. Coaches must pay attention to the emotional changes of athletes during training. Under the premise of ensuring safety, we will work hard and strive for excellent results to show the spirit of disabled people beside the Red Boat in Jiaxing.

During the competition, student Tang, a Paralympic athlete from our school, did not start well. Due to the unfamiliar venue and strong opponents, he played very cautiously in the first game. Come. After the game, Tang was very frustrated and felt that he did not play well. The head coach, Mr. Shen Wei, provided psychological counseling to Tang, asking him to let go of his burden and play at his own pace. Winning or losing is not the key, as long as you try your best. Encouraged by the head coach Shen Wei, student Tang adjusted from the emotional state of losing a game first, actively received the ball, ran, adjusted his pace, remained calm, and fought for every ball. From a 1:1 tie, In the end, with a score of 3:1, it turned defeat into victory. Afterwards, Tang became more and more courageous in the battle, defeated many strong opponents in succession, and made it to the finals all the way. In the final, Tang once again met his opponent who defeated him before, and was suppressed again at the beginning. The head coach, Mr. Shen Wei, called a timeout in time, and asked Tang to change the course of the ball and mobilize the opponent by changing the route of the shot, causing the opponent to catch the ball. The ball made a mistake, and finally Tang won the game with a score of 3:2 and won the championship of the Special Olympics over 16-year-old group of the 11th Zhejiang Provincial Paralympic Games. This gold medal was hard-won.

In this table tennis competition, the Jiaxing team won a total of 3 gold medals and 1 bronze medal. Through his outstanding performance, Tang won the gold medal, fully demonstrating the spirit of Special Olympics, bravely trying and striving for victory.