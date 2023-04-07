Pingdingshan, Henan: Nearly a hundred photography enthusiasts actively participated in the on-site photography course of the Senior Sports Association 2023-04-07 11:07:20.0 Source: China Senior Sports Association

Author: Wang Zhongping, Mao Jianping

On April 6, on-site photography teaching and exchange activities in the Photography Public Welfare Lecture Hall of the Pingdingshan Senior Sports Association. Held in the cherry blossom forest near the east gate of Hebin Park in Pingdingshan City.

Nearly 100 students from the photography public lecture hall of Pingdingshan Senior Sports Association participated in the on-site shooting course. The purpose of this on-site photography teaching and exchange activity is to combine the photography knowledge learned by the majority of photography enthusiasts in the public welfare lecture hall with the actual shooting on the spot.

At the event site, photography enthusiasts carried out shooting projects such as mobile phone macro flower photography and portrait photography, and exchanged and discussed with each other. During the activity, many citizens were attracted, and they also picked up their cameras and mobile phones to participate in the activity and consulted and asked to participate in the study. In order to organize the on-site shooting courses, they invited Mr. Li Fengsheng, a volunteer of the photography public welfare lecture hall and a member of the Chinese Photographers Association, and Mr. Mao Jianping, the head of the Photography Committee of the Senior Sports Association, to guide the shooting on the spot. At the same time, they organized teachers from the Sunshine National Dance Troupe of Pingdingshan City We went to the scene to cooperate with the filming.







Through the actual shooting on site, answering questions during the shooting process, explaining the essentials of shooting, etc., met everyone’s needs for photography knowledge and daily practical shooting skills. The photography enthusiasts who participated in the event praised: This kind of event is down-to-earth, combining theory and practice, and the effect is good.

According to the coordinator of the “Public Welfare Lecture Hall” project of the Pingdingshan Elderly Sports Association: In the next step, the Pingdingshan Elderly Sports Association intends to rely on the platform of the “Public Welfare Lecture Hall” and organize in due course according to everyone’s needs and the characteristics of elderly friends. , Arrange targeted activities to better serve elderly friends.