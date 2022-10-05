Home Sports Pioli after Chelsea-Milan: “We weren’t a team”
Pioli after Chelsea-Milan: “We weren’t a team”

The Rossoneri coach analyzes the causes of the clear defeat against Chelsea: “We didn’t have a bad start, but we lost lucidity. Especially after the second goal.”

Stefano Pioli does not make any dramas, after the clear defeat of his Milan against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. But he is still visibly upset. “Giroud is right, we made many mistakes … calling them small is something that depends on the situation – says the Rossoneri coach to Prime Video microphones -. We forced our choices too much. Beyond the qualities of the opponent, we could do it. certainly better, the difference in experience has nothing to do with it “.

Poor clarity

Pioli then analyzes this third Champions League match: “We did not start badly, at the beginning Chelsea did not exert enough pressure to put us in difficulty. Then, however, we were not lucid and we were certainly less brilliant in the recovery phase. and management of the ball. The second goal changed the game. We weren’t able to be a team as we usually do, at these levels then you pay for it. “” Finally, on the substitutions: “I need to rest those who are playing a lot and to give minutes to those returning from injuries. In this very busy moment, I thought it was the right choice. “

