The words of the Rossoneri coach after the draw without goals against Cremonese: “Eight points from Spalletti are a lot, we didn’t want this gap. Congratulations to them, but we can do something more”

Stefano Pioli does not hide the disappointment for the stop of his Milan at Zini against Cremonese. “They played a defensive match – he said to Dazn’s microphones -. They covered the spaces well. But we could have done more. In the second half we lost a lot of duels in attack. We lost lucidity. We lacked movement, fluidity, the flicker “.

Lion — “Didn’t Leao enter well? There are better and worse days. But we can’t bet and blame the single. We did little for what we know how to do. We had scoring chances in the first half, but when you can’t break it. against teams that close it becomes difficult. On Sunday we have to win again and then put things right with the long stop. ”

Naples and De Ketelaere — “Eight points from Napoli are a lot, it’s a ranking that we can’t like. We didn’t want this gap. Congratulations to them, but we can do something more. De Ketelaere doesn’t pay for what he was paid? I understand the media effect but today everyone, myself included, could have done better “.

