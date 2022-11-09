Home Sports Pioli after Cremonese-Milan: “Leao and De Ketelaere badly? We all had to do more”
Sports

Pioli after Cremonese-Milan: “Leao and De Ketelaere badly? We all had to do more”

by admin
Pioli after Cremonese-Milan: “Leao and De Ketelaere badly? We all had to do more”

The words of the Rossoneri coach after the draw without goals against Cremonese: “Eight points from Spalletti are a lot, we didn’t want this gap. Congratulations to them, but we can do something more”

Stefano Pioli does not hide the disappointment for the stop of his Milan at Zini against Cremonese. “They played a defensive match – he said to Dazn’s microphones -. They covered the spaces well. But we could have done more. In the second half we lost a lot of duels in attack. We lost lucidity. We lacked movement, fluidity, the flicker “.

Lion

“Didn’t Leao enter well? There are better and worse days. But we can’t bet and blame the single. We did little for what we know how to do. We had scoring chances in the first half, but when you can’t break it. against teams that close it becomes difficult. On Sunday we have to win again and then put things right with the long stop. ”

Naples and De Ketelaere

“Eight points from Napoli are a lot, it’s a ranking that we can’t like. We didn’t want this gap. Congratulations to them, but we can do something more. De Ketelaere doesn’t pay for what he was paid? I understand the media effect but today everyone, myself included, could have done better “.

November 8 – 11:14 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Bets, odds, Milan-Inter derby -

You may also like

Cremonese-Milan 0-0: Rossoneri at -8 from Napoli

Cremonese, Alvini: “Let’s bring home a significant point...

Zhejiang sports lottery men’s volleyball team is about...

Cremonese-Milan, Kjaer: “Two points lost. Thiaw? An excellent...

Xavi:Barcelona draws Manchester United with poor luck and...

Barcelona, ​​Pedri and Raphinha overturn Osasuna. Piqué, goodbye...

Ilary Blasi, the truth about Edmondo Israilovici: ‘We...

Bundesliga: Bayern Monaco-Werder Brema 6-1. Cade il Dortmund

Zanetti: “The penalty against Napoli? I prefer not...

Swimming, Barelli suspended for two years, has been...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy