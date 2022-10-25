The Rossoneri coach enjoyed the clear victory in Zagreb: “We have adjusted our positions after a difficult start. De Ketelaere? I removed him because he was booked, I am satisfied with his growth”

Stefano Pioli is visibly satisfied after the match in Zagreb which brought his Milan back to the qualifying zone for the knockout stages of the Champions League. And it could not be otherwise: at Maksimir the Devil a good portion of the next round was played. “Difficult start, then we fixed the defense and in attack we have many strong players – he said to Sky’s microphones -. It was an important, heavy victory. The team is now used to playing decisive games, where you can’t go wrong. We are aware of our qualities, but the decisive step will be the match against Salzburg, because it can allow us to do better than last season “.

Satisfied with CDK — Then, in the press conference: “We have faced the difficulties well. Once the positions have been fixed, we have resumed attacking with many players. De Ketelaere? I removed him because he was booked. I am satisfied with his growth, while our team level passes. to qualify for the round of 16, we must close the discussion next Wednesday without forgetting the championship. Concentration is also needed for the match against Torino, then we will have the time and attention necessary to take care of the next Champions League match in the best possible way “. A draw will be enough against Salzburg, but “having two out of three results will not be a double-edged sword, we are not mentally and tactically built to manage, we have to play our best to get the win. And concede less”. See also Giroud: "My Milan is from the Scudetto"

Cage and Rebic — Praise also for individuals, such as Gabbia and Rebic: “I continue to be convinced of the strength of my group. I emphasize Matteo’s seriousness, but also his skills. He has a sense of position, physicality and skill in aerial duels. He has always worked at better in training and he is reaping everything he has sown. Ante is a strong and intelligent player. We talked about him in the summer. Unfortunately he is not always very well and when he is well, I have to use him on the right as well. “

