The Milan coach after the knockout with Lazio: “In two weeks we haven’t been able to bring home any positive results or performances. Many things don’t work”
It’s a black moment for Milan and Stefano Pioli is not hiding: “We have to keep quiet and quickly get back to Milanello to work. We are not putting in performances in line with our possibilities. In two weeks we have not been able to bring home either results or positive performance”. Thus came the thunderous knockout at Lazio’s home. What went wrong? The Rossoneri coach replies: “At the moment many things aren’t working, there’s the mental aspect, there’s also the tactical aspect, because you can’t concede the first two goals. We have to read certain situations differently. Against Lazio we created some chances, we had the problem especially when we didn’t have the ball: few covers, little lucidity”.
Scudetto and Zaniolo
—
Now Napoli are 12 points away. Is the Scudetto gone? “We must resume playing as we know how and do it as soon as possible.” Closing with Zaniolo and with the negotiation to take him to Milan: “I don’t know, let’s talk about the match, we’ll see the other things in the next few days”.
January 24, 2023 (change January 24, 2023 | 23:51)
