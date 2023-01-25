It’s a black moment for Milan and Stefano Pioli is not hiding: “We have to keep quiet and quickly get back to Milanello to work. We are not putting in performances in line with our possibilities. In two weeks we have not been able to bring home either results or positive performance”. Thus came the thunderous knockout at Lazio’s home. What went wrong? The Rossoneri coach replies: “At the moment many things aren’t working, there’s the mental aspect, there’s also the tactical aspect, because you can’t concede the first two goals. We have to read certain situations differently. Against Lazio we created some chances, we had the problem especially when we didn’t have the ball: few covers, little lucidity”.