“This is yet another positive step, I’m happy with the way the team played. We deserved it, it’s a satisfaction today. But we could have done even better, scoring a few more goals.” Stefano Pioli enjoys the three very important points won against Dinamo Zagreb, his Milan’s first victory in this Champions League. “There is not so much difference between Italy and the Champions League – continues the Rossoneri coach to Sky microphones -. Now we meet Napoli which is a team of great value like Chelsea, we will have to find solutions in attack, given the disqualification by Leao. If we play at a high level we can win all games in all competitions “.

Leao and dreams — Pioli then focuses on one of the protagonists of the match: “Leao must continue to show this quality – he explains -. There are no doubts about him, he can give a lot to the team. We still have room for improvement and today’s game is one of them. the testimony. Dreaming is beautiful, we work hard and I have a generous team. This has been a challenging period, but the next will be even more so. And when you can’t go to a thousand, you have to be good at managing. We can still improve a lot. , better manage many situations “.

Giroud “disappointed” — Finally, a sentence on the replacement of Giroud, who was disappointed about the change: “Very well that a player always wants to play, we talked about it and we understood each other. I can’t wear Olivier, I have to think about next Sunday as well. well I have to do my job “. See also Giro d'Italia, today's stage from Kaposvar to Balatonfured: route altimetry, favorites and TV schedules

