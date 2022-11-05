Stefano Pioli enjoys the three points scored by his Milan against Spazia: “The match was difficult, we were complicated – the Rossoneri coach said to Sky after the match -. It can happen that we score a goal, we must not stop playing and in fact the team keep believing it. I liked the first half, we have to work to close the game early. ” Napoli remains 6 points away: “We want to reach November 13 with the best possible classification, we have to do the race on ourselves”.

Pioli then comments on the jewel that decided the match: “Giroud’s goal? I suffered a similar one from Totti, I was on the Lazio bench … great ball from Tonali, anyway. I made a video call with Olivier before the his arrival at Milan, the sensations were very positive and I found them training him. He is a very strong boy, very happy with his performances. Tonight he committed a naivete about sending off. “

Mentality

—

The spirit of Milan always remains the extra weapon: “They are not a carefree group – explains Pioli -. Our mentality is to believe in what we do, as far as character is concerned we are second to none. Until tonight’s game we have conceded two more goals last year, but the number of shots allowed is better than last year. We had to do better on the goal, we conceded something dangerous even at half-time. We play attacking football but balance is needed “. On De Ketelaere: “I still foresee ups and downs, it is normal for such a young player. The goal? It is difficult to predict when it will arrive, maybe next week or maybe in January or February … but Charles has head and availability”. A joke also on Daniel Maldini’s goal: “I was sure he would have scored, I feel certain things, football like this … I think it was the perfect evening for Paolo, with Daniel’s goal and Milan’s victory.”