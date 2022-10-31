The Rossoneri coach is already looking at Wednesday’s challenge in the Champions League: “Now let’s focus on Salzburg, I expect an aggressive opponent”

“I’m disappointed because we had prepared the game well and expected another convincing performance. Instead we weren’t very lucid.” It is a dark-faced Stefano Pioli, the one who presents himself to Dazn’s microphones after the defeat of his Milan at the Olimpico. And it could not be otherwise, because the Devil is third in the standings tonight, at -6 from the very successful Napoli.

The changes — “The matches must be addressed with quality and determination, we were not good in the opposing area and we conceded too much – explains the Rossoneri coach -. We had to dribble more and stay more open, Messias did it on the right and Leao on the left. we had to be better at finding them. But the fluidity of the game behind was not adequate. The three substitutions in the interval? I was looking for more movement without the ball and more push, I changed the characteristics of the men. It was not Leao’s best night, this is evident. We started the recovery better, but unfortunately we were unable to recover the result “.

Pray the Champions — Pioli, however, knows that there is no time to lick his wounds and is already looking ahead: “I’m sorry because we lost precious points, tonight’s game was important to stay second and not to stray too far from Napoli, which is playing a championship. exceptional. We must close this bad defeat and concentrate on Wednesday’s game which will be decisive in the Champions League. I expect an aggressive Salzburg, but with a different mentality and playing characteristics than Toro. “ See also Murder Calmasino, 27 years old found dead at home by his partner - breaking latest news

