From Kessie and Krunic to Diaz and De Ketelaere, the “10” has changed hands in recent years without finding a permanent interpreter. And the ballots continue…

When the eve of the match arrives, usually the doubts at Milanello – net of the needs dictated by the infirmary – almost exclusively concern the trocar. That is, who plays on the right and who plays in the center. More or less perennial ballots which, frankly speaking, are more rooted in the difficulties of individuals in having continuity rather than in a high-level head-to-head. And so Pioli, partly based on the opponent and partly (a lot) based on the psychophysical conditions of his interpreters, tries to understand the best solution from game to game.

Performance — The central attacking midfielder, however, is one of the main keys to a team that mostly plays with a 4-2-3-1. Man of imagination, connection and, also, pressure on the game of others. In short, a general reference would be needed, even with the debt turnover imposed by the weeks with a triple commitment. At Milan, on the other hand, this figure still doesn’t exist for the moment. There hasn’t been a real 10 starter for years, if we think of not exactly excellent performances in the past with players like Honda and Boateng. The Piolian Devil is no exception, if it is true that the Rossoneri coach in those parts found himself forced to gamble like Kessie’s, or evident adaptations like Krunic’s, to give meaning to his idea of ​​the game. Patches that have actually succeeded on several occasions – Franck and Rade, in different ways, have made their contribution and, indeed, sometimes even proved to be decisive – but which do not solve the root problem. There have been situations in which Pioli, desperate, even put Leao and Saelemaekers in those areas. See also Mourning in basketball: Skansi, Benetton legend and creator of the first championship, has died

Talent — This year seemed to be the right time, since the squad offered three names: De Ketelaere, the highlight of the summer transfer market; Diaz, safe used; Adli, the talent refined by Bordeaux. Result? Certainties remained under the minimum wage. First part of the season entrusted to De Ketelaere, then jersey entrusted to Diaz, Adli used only once as a starter. In short, here we go again. And in view of Salerno, the question is more relevant than ever: who is behind the center forward? De Ketelaere is a candidate, of course. He is a talent to recover as soon as possible and moreover he dances between a false nine shirt (if Giroud, after the holidays, is not ready from the first minute) and that of playmaker. The alternative is Diaz, who however comes from some physical problem, even if not serious. Therefore, there is to be understood, there is work to be done and the right recipe to be found because Milan who want to try and catch Napoli cannot afford a trocar without a real boss.

December 29, 2022

