(ANSA) – UDINE, MARCH 19 – “We have to change pace immediately in terms of Champions qualification, which is fundamental, because we are not doing well. Tonight we had the wrong approach, interpretation in a difficult, complicated match: we must all work better”. These are the words with which Stefano Pioli commented, in the press conference, on the clear defeat of his Milan in Udine.



“In 2023 our numbers in the league weren’t enough – he added – we have to raise our level of play, reverse course, because the last few performances have been below our standards. I was convinced I had prepared well for the match, that I made the right choices, that I motivated the team properly, but that wasn’t the case and therefore I was wrong”. (HANDLE).

