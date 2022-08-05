Original title: Pioli: Milan still lacks defenders and midfielders CDK can become Europe’s top in the future

Live it on August 5th AC Milan is about to start the road to defending the Serie A in the new season. The team’s head coach Pioli also recently accepted an exclusive interview with the Italian media “Gazzetta dello Sport”. The following is an excerpt of Pioli’s exclusive interview.

——The Rossoneri introduced Decatur, what is your first impression of him?

“We met in Milanello on Wednesday morning and I showed him some videos with the staff about our game philosophy. He was very focused, from what he said he was smart, he knew football, he also Very talented. You can see the way he touches the ball, it’s classy and looks beautiful. I asked Origi about him and Origi said he’s half Havertz and half Kaka. Decatur will be in Vicenza plays for a few minutes and will play on Sunday. We have some big expectations for him, but it’s always right to give him time and I was the first to tell him not to rush.”

– Another young man who will lower the average age of the team, does he fit the club’s philosophy?

“Only in Italy there are young players who are 20 years old, Tonali is 22, Leo is 23, Theo is almost 25, they are mature players and definitely want to grow because they haven’t played their best yet. Only 17- and 18-year-olds can be considered young players.”

“We also have some experts in our team: Meignan, Kjaer, Ibrahimovic, Giroud, Origi, Calabria, Messias, Krunic, Rebic. Theo is also very mature. , he is very present. In the dressing room, Ibrahimovic will let his voice be heard by everyone, and Florenzi is the one who talks the most, but I don’t know if everyone is listening to him (laughs)” .

– What contribution can Ibrahimovic make?

“Zlatan is not in the team, but he’s been in the team because he’s always in touch with everyone, he’s a champion player who can still make a difference: he made some crazy sacrifices in the final stages of last season , people don’t know this, at that time he could only train for a quarter of an hour. He has great technique and intelligence, but above all he is still hungry and from mid-August he will be in Milanello Continue his path.”

——Kyar is also back, what can he bring to the team?

“The ability to read the game and communicate with his teammates will be a big part and I’m glad he’s back, even if he needs time to get back in shape.”

——Will Leo be a major player in the team’s contract renewal negotiations?

“If he can stay at that level, yes…besides that, Rebic is also important. I’m not worried about the contract side at all, you can see he’s happy with us, talent-wise He is a champion, because of his physicality and his bounce, he has also scored a lot more goals than last year, and has grown a lot without the ball, and now he must be able to take his place better .”

– What do you expect from the transfer market now?

“In theory, the team lacks two more roles, that is, defender and midfielder. We need to add two characteristics to the team: explosiveness and intelligence.”

——Does he want a heavier “championship gift”? Maybe 80 million euros to try Vlahovic?

“Dequet Lare can be a top player in Europe in two to three years, and each club has its own assessment of its own development: with a sustainable plan, we have shown that we can win titles. When spending more than a certain amount The club doesn’t want to take on it and can’t take it. Of course I never worried that the new owner would come and sell the most important player, we were told from the beginning that the philosophy of the team would not change.”

——Is he afraid that Maldini and Marsala will leave the team? Negotiations for their contract extension went on for a long time.

“Never, I was able to speak to them every day. I don’t know if it was the change of ownership and other factors that made the renewal talks take longer, but I never thought it would end differently.”

