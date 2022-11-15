The Rossoneri coach received the Sport and Civilization award in Parma. On the first part of the season: “Napoli are achieving incredible results, but with 23 games there is still room for many teams”

Still mourning the recent loss of his brother-in-law, Stefano Pioli tries to find a smile again. He does it in his he Parma, where today he received the Sport and Civilization award at the Teatro Regio. The Rossoneri coach returns to the painful victory against Fiorentina: “The team has certainly grown from a mental point of view and I think it knows how to recognize the opportunities … After the bad performance in Cremona, which was our most critical step and that damaged the standings – with the last two victories ours would have been an excellent start to the championship, leaving aside the exceptional championship of Napoli -, yesterday we played with great intensity. Winning these matches means believing in it, having spirit and having quality, because otherwise if you don’t have quality and high level team spirit, you don’t win these matches. “

Targets — Pioli then analyzes the seasonal goals that are still possible for Il Diavolo: “We have many goals to achieve: there is the championship, the Italian Cup, the Super Cup, the Champions League … There is a motivated and stimulated group, so also those who he will come back from the World Cup and he will do it with the right mentality to do the best possible “. The balance sheet on the first part of Serie A: “It is an anomalous, particular and difficult championship. We are making assessments that are not correct, because there are still 23 games and there is room for all the teams. Napoli is doing incredible results. The break? Never in the history of football have so many games been played, so rest will be important. Then from December 2 we will resume preparation, playing many friendlies, training at Milanello for a week, then 10 days in Dubai and waiting for the return of the 7 national teams, whose situations will then be very subjective “. See also Dinamo puts on a show, Bayern ko

Patience with CDK — To those who point out that Milan do not seem to be the strongest team, the Italian champion coach replies in no uncertain terms: “No, in my opinion it was the strongest team, because in the decisive moment of the championship, when it was necessary to win 6- 8 consecutive games, the boys have been fantastic, showing cohesion, soul and so much talent that the other teams have not been able to have “. On De Ketelaere and the other purchases, Pioli asks for patience: “When it comes to investing in young people, everyone is happy, but then there is no patience to wait for them. We are talking about young people who come from different countries, from different cultures, so to play different, different habits … It is normal to have difficulties, but we are absolutely convinced that we have taken on talented, intelligent and available players “.

