Pioli: Playing in front of fans has special emotions, Milan is more confident than in the past

In the early morning Serie A game, AC Milan defeated Bologna 2-0. After the game, Milan coach Pioli accepted an interview with Sky Sports Italia. The following is the original content.

Pioli said in an interview: “Playing in front of our fans is always a special emotion, and we try to convert their passion into energy on the pitch. This Milan is playing more concentrated than in the past and also More confident and more determined attacking and defending. I’m satisfied and I know we can improve.”

“There is no doubt that Deque Lare has quality, but he also needs time to get to know his team-mates and adapt to the new league. He can control the ball in a stressful environment, just learn to pass the ball at the right time. Just pass the ball out.”

“A player with potential like Leo has to insist that he can improve day by day, Leo has the right attitude in training and in games, he’s a very smart player, but he also has to keep working hard and change. Getting stronger and stronger. Sometimes Leo is out of the game and he has to be on the alert at all times.”

"We have a lot of attacking fire on the left, so the right also needs to be more attacking, but also take on more defensive responsibilities. Messias and Salle Marquez help to achieve this balance for the team. "Anything can happen in football, it's still early days, but I don't think Adélie can play on the right, he prefers to play in the middle, maybe on the left. Thio is a player with great potential. , fast, smart, physical, he has the qualities to be part of the Milan team."

