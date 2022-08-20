Source: Live it
Pioli: There are 7-8 favorites to win the Serie A title in the new season If you can hope to continue to strengthen the lineup
Live it, August 20th. At 2:45 am on August 22nd, Beijing time, in the second round of Serie A, Milan will face Atlanta on the road. Milan coach Pioli attended the pre-match press conference.
Has the team’s performance in the first round continued the good state of last season?
"What we achieved last season gave us enthusiasm and made us realise our strength. Now we have only the second game of the new season, and then we will have more than a week.
