Home Sports Pioli: There are 7-8 favorites to win the Serie A title in the new season. If you can hope to continue to strengthen the lineup – yqqlm
Sports

Pioli: There are 7-8 favorites to win the Serie A title in the new season. If you can hope to continue to strengthen the lineup – yqqlm

by admin
2022-08-20 20:52
Source: Live it

Original title: Pioli: There are 7-8 favorites to win the Serie A title in the new season, if you can hope to continue to strengthen the lineup

Pioli: There are 7-8 favorites to win the Serie A title in the new season If you can hope to continue to strengthen the lineup

Live it, August 20th. At 2:45 am on August 22nd, Beijing time, in the second round of Serie A, Milan will face Atlanta on the road. Milan coach Pioli attended the pre-match press conference.

Has the team’s performance in the first round continued the good state of last season?

“What we achieved last season gave us enthusiasm and made us realise our strength. Now we have only the second game of the new season, and then we will have more than a week.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Fujian Province

See also  Serie A-Roma 0-0 completely missed the Champions League, Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus locked in qualification_Real Madrid won the 35th La Liga crown_Juventus_Naples

You may also like

Udinese-Salernitana, Nicola: “Proven continuity of performance. Greater…”

Reporter: Chelsea expect to make a third offer...

Oltrepo debuts in Broni tomorrow night the friendly...

Udinese, many emotions but Salernitana snatches a point...

Turin-Lazio 0-0: Milinkovic saves on Immobile

Athletics, Tamberi jumps into gold He is still...

Atalanta transfer market, the Rieder for the post...

Sneaker Tides | Glory Glory Man United! _Event...

Derthona on a roller coaster under 0-3, comeback...

Swimming, Paltrinieri the safe full of medals that...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy