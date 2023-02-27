news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, FEBRUARY 26 – “The head always commands the rest.



We had heavy heads, we had thoughts we weren’t used to. We raised our expectations ourselves”. Stefano Pioli, on the microphones of Dazn, explains the turning point of his Milan and how much the results contributed to leaving behind the black period of January. “But there was nothing to fix, the cohesion and availability have never been problems”, continues Pioli. “The defeats had taken away our confidence and enthusiasm, but I said it yesterday too: the team is healed. It doesn’t mean that we will all win them, but we will play every single game”. (ANSA).

