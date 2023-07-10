Piosov is the junior European champion in windsurfing, Sadlkov was eight

Windsurfer Kristna Piosov in action at the European Olympic Championships today iQFoil | photo: esk yachting association

I had quite a few problems from the start, but I made it into the top ten that progressed to the fight for medals, and there I enjoyed myself. And I won, Piosov announced in the press first after the race, 58 starters showed up.

Sadlkov won bronze last year at the Junior World Championship on Lake Silvaplana yesterday, Piosov was there pt.

